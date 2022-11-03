Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis

Volunteers work to raise the walls on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Sturgis.
Volunteers work to raise the walls on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Sturgis.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that.

The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.

Volunteers from Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, and Wyoming were all on the job site to help with construction.

”What I love particularly this time of year is that when you’re out and about and you see people who are living rough, maybe homeless, Habitat’s the kind of program that can help people at any level get into home ownership. Out of the cold, out of the elements, and into that warm place where they can create memories for the holidays,” said Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

