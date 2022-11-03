Preston Iverson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Quarterback ready to lead Hot Springs into semifinals
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After shutting out Aberdeen Roncalli 28-0 last week the Hot Springs football team will take on Elk Point-Jefferson in Friday’s semifinals. The Bison will count on senior quarterback Preston Iverson to deliver another big game. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

