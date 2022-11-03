It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest.

The event is Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Black Hills Harley Davidson and all the proceeds will benefit the Naja Shriners Kids Camp program.

