Gabbard shows support for Gov. Kristi Noem as the SD midterm draws near

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally, Gabbard explained her decision in leaving the Democratic party, saying it was not the party she initially joined.

“A party that was a big tent party inclusive of people that had very different views on issues but stood together on the principle of individual freedom,” said Gabbard. “Fast forward to where we are now, and we see carried out not only through rhetoric but actions and policies a party that is led by those who hate freedom,”

Noem said that “extreme Democrats” are coming to South Dakota to change the way things are run because they believe “that what we’ve always believed as a country doesn’t work.”

“We have to recognize as well that, with that comes people from outside the state and people who want to change our way of life to prove that what we’ve always believed as a country doesn’t work,” said Noem, “We have to make sure we are doing our part in making sure people have the truth.”

During the rally, Gabbard continued to take jabs at Noem’s Democratic opponent Jamie Smith with claims that Smith would be a pawn for the federal government and would only take more control on the state level.

“The leadership of her opponent who very clearly and openly recognizes and says he will work with Joe Biden and basically be a rubber stamp on whatever it is the Biden administration wants to impose on people here in South Dakota,” said Gabbard.

On a phone call with Smith, he disagreed with Gabbard’s comment.

“I am not the person that has brought national politics and that style to the state of South Dakota that is our current governor,” said Smith, “It is not good for the state of South Dakota, and we will work to continue to be a voice for the people of South Dakota and we’ll work to make sure that the needs of every day South Dakotans are met.”

During the rally, Noem also claimed that because Smith’s views are “extreme” he has not been able to pass a bill in years.

“You know my opponent Jamie Smith hasn’t even passed a bill in years,” said Noem, “His views are so extreme that he can’t build a coalition to get something done.”

Meanwhile, Smith said he has campaigned on being able to work across the aisle with both parties and that working with his Republican colleagues.

“I’m a middle-of-the-road get-things-done kind of guy who’s worked across the aisle to solve lots of problems. One of the things as a Democrat in South Dakota with only 8 of us in the house of representatives, oftentimes when we want bills to pass, we have Republicans lead the way on those bills and we help support them. So, we’ve passed lots of bills because we’ve worked together to get those done.”

Early voting is currently underway and is available up to the day before the election.

The election is on November 8.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.