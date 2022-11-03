Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families.

“Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.

After last year’s feedback, Feeding South Dakota is going with more manageable solutions for their elderly participants.

“This year instead of giving out a whole turkey, we got a lot of feedback from the community, and we are going to do turkey breasts which is a little bit more manageable for our elderly folks,” said Wallace. “So we are doing turkey breasts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, and then we’ll do some produce like sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and things like that.”

Meal distribution is set to take place Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone at the Central States Fairgrounds. People need to enter the fairgrounds from San Francisco Street. No pre-registration or sign up is required, but there is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

“We just really want to make sure everyone in our community has a great Thanksgiving, and there is no better way to celebrate than sharing a good meal with your family and friends,” said Wallace.

For more information, visit the Feeding South Dakota website.

