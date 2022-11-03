Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families.

“Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.

After last year’s feedback, Feeding South Dakota is going with more manageable solutions for their elderly participants.

“This year instead of giving out a whole turkey, we got a lot of feedback from the community, and we are going to do turkey breasts which is a little bit more manageable for our elderly folks,” said Wallace. “So we are doing turkey breasts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, and then we’ll do some produce like sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and things like that.”

Meal distribution is set to take place Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until all the meals are gone at the Central States Fairgrounds. People need to enter the fairgrounds from San Francisco Street. No pre-registration or sign up is required, but there is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

“We just really want to make sure everyone in our community has a great Thanksgiving, and there is no better way to celebrate than sharing a good meal with your family and friends,” said Wallace.

For more information, visit the Feeding South Dakota website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will have 13 sobriety checkpoints across the state in...
South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November
For the last 12 years, South Dakota's Mount Rushmore Float was part of the Macy's Thanksgiving...
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade

Latest News

After 12 years, the Mount Rushmore float will sit out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
With food costs going up, more people need Feeding South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota gears up to help over the holidays
Rapid City balks at allowing alcohol to be sold at marijuana establishments.
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
Firefighters tackled a home fire in Box Elder Wednesday afternoon.
Man injured in Box Elder home fire