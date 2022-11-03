A cold night ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out through the night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chill values could feel like the teens to single digits. A Very cold start to your Friday.

Thankfully, sunny skies are expected all day long and temperatures will climb into the 40s for much of the area. Some spots near 50°! Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s, but there will be plenty of clouds with the chance for scattered showers during the middle of the day and afternoon.

Temperatures return to the 40s and low 50s Sunday and into early next week. Cooler temperatures return to the forecast for the middle and later portions of next week where highs will only be in the 30s.

