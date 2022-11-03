A cold night ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out through the night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chill values could feel like the teens to single digits. A Very cold start to your Friday.

Thankfully, sunny skies are expected all day long and temperatures will climb into the 40s for much of the area. Some spots near 50°! Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s, but there will be plenty of clouds with the chance for scattered showers during the middle of the day and afternoon.

Temperatures return to the 40s and low 50s Sunday and into early next week. Cooler temperatures return to the forecast for the middle and later portions of next week where highs will only be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
For the last 12 years, South Dakota's Mount Rushmore Float was part of the Macy's Thanksgiving...
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
Cement truck rolls on side and closes down busy street.
Cement truck accident closes down busy Rapid City street

Latest News

Much colder with snow showers Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!
Warm and windy Wednesday; Snow Showers on Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm today; much colder Thursday