Rapid City gets festive early

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Are you guilty of decorating early? Here in Rapid City we started decorating for the holiday season. Crews in Rapid City are taking advantage of the warm weather and getting a head start on decorating for the upcoming season.

Crews are short staffed this year, so to make it easier on themselves they started decorating in the warmer weather. The more they can avoid the bittery cold the better.

New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to replace the aging decorations. Crews are excited to show a fresh look for the season.

The public can expect to see poinsettia decorations along poles, happy holiday banners, snowflake pole decorations, and candy cane decorations. Holiday lights are expected to be fully installed before the annual Wilson Park Tree-Lighting Ceremony, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 22.

Most of decorations and lights will remain up till after New Year’s Day and the downtown tree decorations will remain until the Black Hills Stock Show.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’

Latest News

High schoolers attending the camp were given hands-on experience working in the medical field.
Scrubs Camp inspiring future medical workers
The entrance to the South Dakota State Auditor's office in the State Capitol.
Meet the Candidates: State Auditor
Missing person
National runaway prevention month, one Rapid City organization helps prevent runaways
Food donation
Community food drive with Feeding South Dakota