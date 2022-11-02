Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear.

Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.

The conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence. Bagola will be sentenced after a presentence investigation.

