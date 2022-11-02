National runaway prevention month, one Rapid City organization helps prevent runaways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

In 2021 there were approximately 6-hundred reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, four hundred seventy-eight have been reported.

According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.

The Commander of the Rapid City police youth outreach program says teaching kids those coping skills helps in the long run.

“It’s going to be easier to work with the younger kid and get the family the help they need when the kid is younger versus when there fifteen when their behavior is escalated. But the system struggles to keep up because of everything we’re dealing with,” said, Rapid City lieutenant Tim Doyle.

Hannah brink with the youth action board has first-hand experience, she was also a runaway

“I have known people who’ve run away, and I’ve run away myself, it’s important in that sense to have this walk is that they don’t feel like their by themselves and they have people who are there to help them so that they don’t have to run away,” said Hannah Brink of The Youth Action Board member.

Brink says the way to prevent runaways and make them feel more validated is to offer resources such as counseling, assisting with food, and make sure their environment is healthy and sustainable

If you are thinking of running away or know a loved one who is, do not hesitate to call the National Runaway Hotline at 1-800-786-2929.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.