Much colder with snow showers Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers develop across the Big Horns and northeast Wyoming tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sheridan, where 2″-5″ of snow could fall by morning. In Gillette and Sundance, around 1″-3″ will be possible. Low temperatures will range from the 20s to 30s. With the wind it will feel like the teens as we begin the day.

Snow showers will be very isolated for Thursday, mainly in Wyoming and the Black Hills. They’ll weaken a bit going into the middle of the day, but another band is expected to develop around the southern Black Hills and into southwest South Dakota by Thursday afternoon and evening. Up to 2″ if snow will be possible for some there.

In Rapid City, we might see a few flurries, but accumulations are not expected.

Friday morning will be cold as winds will make temperatures feel like the single digits and teens across the area. Highs will rebound into the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will see more clouds passing through, but it will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday is partly cloudy and not as warm with highs returning to the 40s.

Next week looks to remain below normal with highs in the 40s for many. By the end of the week we could see some much cooler air move in, where highs could struggle to reach the 30s. Something we will watch and keep you updated as we get closer.

