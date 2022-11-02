Firefighters successfully hold containment lines on Palmer Gulch Wildfire

As of Tuesday (Nov. 1) evening, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 87 acres and 40...
As of Tuesday (Nov. 1) evening, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 87 acres and 40 percent contained.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.

Actions are also in place to support an initial attack should a new fire start in the area.

For public safety, trails #2, #3, #4, #8, #9N, and #9S in the Black Elk Wilderness Area will remain be closed until the area is deemed safe.

Containment remains at 40% and 87 acres as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle.
Deadlines set for evidence, witnesses for James Jumping Eagle trial
Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway...
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
The holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday...
Holiday season begins with community food drive
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote