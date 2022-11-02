Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained.

Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog.

Firefighters are working to reinforce fire lines Wednesday, as well as conducting mop-up operations, eliminating hot spots near the fire’s edge.

There is still concern that low humidity and gusty winds could cause some issues. There is enough support on hand should a new fire start.

Road closure order on Palmer Creek Road remains in place until further notice. For public safety, trail numbers #2, #3, #4, #8, #9N, and #9S will remain closed until further notice.

