Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.

A strong cold front will usher in much colder air tonight and Thursday. In fact, temperatures will be 30 to 40 degrees lower Thursday than today. Some light snow is likely behind the front, especially in Wyoming where a few inches could fall in the Sheridan area.

Quieter weather returns Friday and Saturday, but cool and unsettled weather returns early next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.