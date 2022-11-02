Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Burgundy in a Pinch

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Julia Child’s flagship recipe - Boeuf Bourguignon. But hers, as great as it was, takes hours to prepare. Nothing wrong with that, but if we want to present this recipe to our family and friends and don’t have much time, here’s the perfect recipe for you.

First, in a tablespoon of olive oil, brown 1 1/2lb cubed chuck steak (stew meat) that has been seasoned with salt and pepper. When done, about 5 to 6 minutes, remove beef and keep warm.

In the drippings and liquid, add a 10oz package of sliced mushrooms and a half pound of peeled pearl onions. You can use a bag of frozen pearl onions if you can find them. Cook on medium high heat until the liquid has evaporated.

Then add 2 cups of pinot noir or any red wine of your choice and a can of golden mushroom soup. Return the beef to the pan; bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes.

When ready to serve, spoon into bowls and top with chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will have 13 sobriety checkpoints across the state in...
South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City

Latest News

Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes Monday.
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
Recycle candy wrappers to prevent them from ending up in landfills.
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
People load up on sweet treats for Halloween.
What’s your sweet Halloween treat?
Hay Camp brewery has perfect brew for American Beer Day.
Celebrating National American Beer Day