Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Burgundy in a Pinch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Julia Child’s flagship recipe - Boeuf Bourguignon. But hers, as great as it was, takes hours to prepare. Nothing wrong with that, but if we want to present this recipe to our family and friends and don’t have much time, here’s the perfect recipe for you.

First, in a tablespoon of olive oil, brown 1 1/2lb cubed chuck steak (stew meat) that has been seasoned with salt and pepper. When done, about 5 to 6 minutes, remove beef and keep warm.

In the drippings and liquid, add a 10oz package of sliced mushrooms and a half pound of peeled pearl onions. You can use a bag of frozen pearl onions if you can find them. Cook on medium high heat until the liquid has evaporated.

Then add 2 cups of pinot noir or any red wine of your choice and a can of golden mushroom soup. Return the beef to the pan; bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes.

When ready to serve, spoon into bowls and top with chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, if desired.

