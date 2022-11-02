Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway Prevention Month with a Glow Walk at Main Street Square.

The mayor welcomed the organizations, and kids and teens in the community, and made the official proclamation declaring Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.

Then the group walked around the block with green glowsticks to raise awareness of teen homelessness and runaways.

Krystal Rencountre with “Journey On” said that her organization is about to unveil their youth outreach program.

She looks forward to telling her story to make a difference with current youth in the community.

”As an adult, whenever I broke the cycle and I got a plan, I made a promise to myself that I would be to these kids what I needed when I was little,” Rencountre said. “I want to be to them the mentor that I needed and the support that I needed.”

The groups gathered at the Glow Walk took turns telling young people about the various services they have to offer if they ever need help.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.