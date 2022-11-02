Cement truck accident closes down busy street

By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection.

On West Boulevard and Omaha Street today, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours.

A tow truck and other heavy machinery were brought to the scene to get the truck out of traffic. After several hours, crews were able to get traffic flowing again.

A minimal amount of concrete did spill into the street, but crews were able to clean up the mess. No other cars were involved in the accident and no other injuries were reported.

