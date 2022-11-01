Warm and windy Wednesday; Snow Showers on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be a pretty warm night. Lows will range from the 40s to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. The low temperature in Rapid City tonight will be 51°, which is just shy of the average high of 53°.

One more warm day is expected with temperatures in the 60s and 70s Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy at times with windy weather. A High Wind Warning is in place for parts of northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, where gusts up to 60 mph are likely.

The wind will create extreme fire danger across much of western and central South Dakota. Let’s do our part to prevent any new fires from starting across the region.

A front will pass through Wednesday night and Thursday and bring in some big changes. Snow showers will develop through Wyoming Wednesday night. Snow showers will be isolated across western South Dakota on Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected. A couple of inches will be likely in northeast Wyoming. Thursday night a few rounds of snow will be possible in southwest South Dakota and could provide a dusting up to an inch or two.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s for many and a few in the 20s. Wind chill values Thursday will be in the teens to 20s for much of the day.

We will be in the 40s Friday, but a brief warm-up is likely Saturday, where highs will jump into the 50s and low 60s. That is short-lived as temperatures return to the 40s Sunday and into early next week.

