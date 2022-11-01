Unseasonably warm today; much colder Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures can be expected today and Wednesday. Highs will be well on up into the 70s. Gusty winds will also develop, enhancing the fire danger across the area. Hence, a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

A very strong cold front moves southeast across the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. This front brings gusty winds and much colder air, along with some snow showers. An inch or two of snow could fall in northeast Wyoming into the Black Hills, but only trace amounts are expected elsewhere.

Milder air returns Friday and Saturday, but cold and unsettled weather develops for us Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.