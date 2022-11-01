Unseasonably warm today; much colder Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures can be expected today and Wednesday. Highs will be well on up into the 70s. Gusty winds will also develop, enhancing the fire danger across the area. Hence, a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

A very strong cold front moves southeast across the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. This front brings gusty winds and much colder air, along with some snow showers. An inch or two of snow could fall in northeast Wyoming into the Black Hills, but only trace amounts are expected elsewhere.

Milder air returns Friday and Saturday, but cold and unsettled weather develops for us Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing

Latest News

Near record temperatures to begin November
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Mild Halloween this Year!
Conditions will remain dry sunny and mild as we finish out the weekend.
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
Conditions will remain dry sunny and mild as we finish out the weekend.
We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with