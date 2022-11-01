South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will have 13 sobriety checkpoints across the state in...
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will have 13 sobriety checkpoints across the state in November.(Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is once again giving drivers a heads-up that sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the state.

Highway Patrol troopers, with local law enforcement help, will conduct 13 checkpoints in 11 counties during November. This includes Pennington, Lawrence, Meade and Jackson counties.

The DPS asks drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a planned checkpoint in their county.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing

Latest News

Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’
New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
It’s open enrollment time for Affordable Care Act
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire