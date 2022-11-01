Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police identified the man who died in Sunday’s stabbing.

Authorities identified Stewart Mousseaux as the 37-year-old man who passed away from stab wounds on Sunday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls. Mousseaux told officers who stabbed him before he passed, which helped authorities in their investigation.

At this time, 24-year-old Isaiah Dubray has been arrested and charged with his murder, among other charges. Dubray is currently lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail, and the cash bond for his release is set at $1,000,000.

Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. Dubray is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.(Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant in Rapid City
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
New Underwood home damaged in fire
Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’

Latest News

Warm
Warm and windy Wednesday; Snow showers Thursday
Sturgis ambulances will be outfitted with Wi-Fi that will connect paramedics to doctors and...
Telehealth grant combines technology and Sturgis first responders
With midterm elections a week away, voter registrations for South Dakota see an increase from...
SD voting registration surges along with early voting numbers
New Approach South Dakota is sending a number of information requests to government offices...
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Steve Duffy