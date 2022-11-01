SD voting registration surges along with early voting numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the election a week away, early voting has seen an increase this year; along with the total of voters registered for this election cycle.

According to Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler, early voting in 2022 has seen about a 20 percent increase since 2018, adding that people seem to have been taking advantage of the convenience of voting early and not waiting in a line on election day.

”As far as looking at total voter turnout, it’s really hard to say because I think in 2020 people started to learn more about absentee voting,” said Mohler, “So, I think we have more voters that are taking advantage of that and so far we’ve got about 13,400 ballots received,”

She added that absentee ballots are accepted up until a day before the election. Although, if you are planning to vote on election day, you have to go to your precinct’s polling location.

The final voter registration numbers are out for this year’s midterm elections.

According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, there are more than 296,000 Republican voters registered. Which is almost double the amount of Democrats registered at over 151,000.

Libertarians make up 2,802 of the voters this year, and just over 145,000 voters are registered as Independent, or non-affiliated.

That comes to a total of 597,148 registered voters throughout South Dakota.

