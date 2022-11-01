New Underwood home damaged in fire

Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.
Firefighters fought a home fire in rural New Underwood Monday night.(Kelly Fetter | Pennington County Fire)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 16000 block of Pioneer Road in rural New Underwood was severely damaged in a fire Monday night.

According to a release from Pennington County Fire, when new Underwood’s volunteer firefighters got to the scene, they saw that the fire was burning on the roof and interior walls. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home, keeping it from spreading to nearby grass and other buildings.

No one was injured in the fire.

