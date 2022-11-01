Near record temperatures to begin November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and temperatures remain mild. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area.

We begin the day with some sunshine and a few clouds develop through the day making it Partly Cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s for many on the plains with 60s in the hills. For Rapid City, the forecast high is 75° and the record is 76° set back in 1965. If we can get some breezy southwest winds to form, we could tie or break the record.

Temperatures remain warm for Wednesday with a mix of 60s and 70s for many. That’s about it for the warm weather. A front will move into the area late Wednesday and bring in some cooler air, strong winds and snow showers.

Thursday will have off and on snow showers, mainly in Wyoming and the hills. Snow accumulations in Wyoming could reach a couple inches, while those in the hills might get up to an inch. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday will be mostly sunny and temperatures will mainly be in the 40s. There is a brief warm up for Saturday, where highs will return to the 50s and 60s, but temperatures fall back into the 40s Sunday and through much of next week, if not a little cooler.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.