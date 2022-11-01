Halloween night brings trick or treating, help to the needy

West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and...
West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and frightening decorations.(Lindsey Burrell)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, or at least kids dressed up as them, were all over town this Halloween night.

Many opted for the traditional trick or treating.

West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and frightening decorations.

Heather Thompson has a house on West Boulevard, and looks forward to putting out her decorations and greeting trick or treaters, every year.

“I love Halloween, it’s my favorite holiday,” Thompson said. “We’ve been collecting these decorations for ten years now, and it’s grown to this.”

Many in the community also took to The Monument, where a new non-profit called ‘Ending the Silence,’ hosted a citywide Halloween carnival in the Rushmore Hall.

The group hopes to address the many issues that affect native youth in Rapid City.

Executive Director Brandon Ferguson welcomed businesses and community partners who helped put the family event on.

“Something has to change in Rapid City,” Ferguson said. “The only way it can change is if we work together. Progress is impossible without change.”

‘Ending the Silence’ took food donations to help feed needy member of the population upon entry.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire

Latest News

Danger
Very warm start to November
Armadillo's Ice Cream Shoppe
Armadillo's Ice Cream Shoppe
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
Wildfires are destructive forces, but they can occur naturally. Certain plants and animals...
Wildfires, while dangerous, can help ecosystems