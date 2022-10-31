While gas prices decline, consumers still feel the pressure

Gas prices in South Dakota have dropped, but it is still quite expensive when compared to 2020.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last week, gas has gone down 6.9 cents per gallon to an average of $3.58 a gallon in South Dakota. Gas prices in South Dakota are 2.7 cents lower per gallon than a month ago but are still 23.3 cents higher per gallon than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.01 on Oct.29; while the most expensive was $4.04, which is over a dollar difference.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while that is good news for most regions -- the northeast is seeing a jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

Gas is still up over a dollar from 2020.

