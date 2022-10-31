Very Mild Halloween this Year!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween, 2022 will be quite mild with highs in the 60s! These temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect 50s during prime Trick or Treat time this evening.

The first half of this week will be mild to warm with some 70s likely Tuesday and maybe Wednesday. Fire dangers will be very high to extreme late Tuesday through Wednesday due to increasing winds and bone dry conditions.

A strong cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures Thursday. Some light snow is likely, but amounts will be small as the main storm will pass us by to the south.

We are back to normal, temperature-wise by the weekend. Some unsettled weather will be possible Sunday into early next week.

