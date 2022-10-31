Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing

Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. Dubray is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.(Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 24-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a Sioux Falls stabbing incident.

A detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Lieutenant Nick Butler, said around 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building in central Sioux Falls, where they found a 37-year-old man in the hallway with stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, the man died from his injuries.

Police also found a 46-year-old woman with stab wounds inside a nearby apartment. The woman is currently in the hospital, and her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Authorities issued a million-dollar cash warrant for 24-year-old Isaiah Dubray, who was located at 1:29 a.m. Monday in central Sioux Falls.

Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. Dubray is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, hoping to be South Dakota’s newest U.S. Senator would like to see...
Thune challenger speaks out on bringing down healthcare costs

Latest News

SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat.
Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Trunk or Treat
An inflatable ghost outside a Rapid City home that sparked a friendly competition among...
An ordinary Rapid City home transforms into a haunted house, just for Halloween
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire