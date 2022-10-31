Most popular Halloween candy to please trick-or-treaters.

(Stacker) - Most Americans can think back on childhood and recall the excitement of preparing for Halloween. Carving pumpkins, putting together a costume, and finding a ginormous bag to stuff with candy is just the beginning.

Halloween is the one night a year when kids can meander around neighborhoods with a posse of friends, ringing doorbells and collecting a mountain of treats. Remember sorting the candy, hiding it from your siblings, and ultimately popping pieces in your mouth for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the following weeks?

Americans love their candy, generally speaking. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the average American consumes 22 pounds of candy every year. More than 60,000 U.S. citizens earn their living manufacturing treats and sweets. Over 2.2 million metric tons of chocolate are imported to the United States to satisfy our cravings.

To determine the most popular Halloween candy in America, Stacker turned to FiveThirtyEight’s Ultimate Halloween Candy Power Ranking.

In this ranking, FiveThirtyEight used an anonymous online quiz to pit 86 common Halloween treats against each other in randomized, one-on-one matchups for voter preference.

After the votes were tallied (over 250,000 votes from 8,371 different IP addresses in total), the percentage of matches that each candy won was used to rank the most popular treats. Stacker is including the win percentage and desirable properties of the top 50 candies in this story.

The results were chocolatey, with favorites like M&M’s, Milky Ways, Reese’s Cups and Snickers making the cut. Although candy corn is everywhere come Halloween, you won’t see it in the top 50.

Fascinating facts came out of researching this story. Did you know that Reese’s Pieces was not the first pick for E.T.’s choice of candy or that Snickers was named for a horse?

#20. Hershey’s Krackel

- Win percentage: 62.3%

- Candy properties: chocolate, crisped rice wafer, bar

The original Hershey’s Krackel bar was launched in the 1930s. It was only available in miniature size for about 20 years, but it returned to its full size (1.55 ounces) along with a 4-ounce and 6.5-ounce size in 2014.

#19. Skittles original

- Win percentage: 63.1%

- Candy properties: fruity

Skittles were created in England in 1974 and introduced in the United States five years later. The brand’s “Taste the Rainbow” campaign was rolled out in 1994. Skittles were one of the first candies marketed on social media.

#18. Milky Way Simply Caramel

- Win percentage: 64.4%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel, bar

Did you know that Milky Way is owned by Mars? Its Simply Caramel candy bar has 250 calories and 31 grams of sugar.

#17. Rolo

- Win percentage: 65.7%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel

Rolos were invented in the United Kingdom in 1937, but have only been available in the United States since 1969. The rolly candy’s slogan, “Do you love anyone enough to give them your last Rolo?” refers to the fact that they would come 11 in a pack—enough for one person to have an even 10 with one extra to share with a friend.

#16. Nestle Crunch

- Win percentage: 66.5%

- Candy properties: chocolate, crisped rice wafer, bar

The Nestlé Crunch Bar was first produced by Nestlé in 1928. Since 2018, it has been produced by Ferrero Italia. Slogans for the chocolate bar made with milk chocolate and crisped rice included, “Music to your mouth,” “Munch Now. Munch Some Later,” and “For the Kid in You.”

#15. M&M’s

- Win percentage: 66.6%

- Candy properties: chocolate

The letter “M” was printed in black ink on the candy-coated chocolate until 1954 when it switched to white. That same year saw the introduction of the M&M slogan, “The milk chocolate that melts in your mouth, not in your hand,” as well as the introduction of the iconic animated characters. Over 400 million M&M’s are produced every day.

#14. 100 Grand

- Win percentage: 67.0%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel, crisped rice wafer, bar

Nestle’s 100 Grand candy bar was originally named the $100,000 Grand candy bar, inspired by game shows in the 1950s. People have been trying to get to the bottom of why the name was changed to 100 Grand in the mid-’80s, but have not yet solved the mystery. The candy bar’s name in South Africa was $1,000,000.

#13. Starburst

- Win percentage: 67.0%

- Candy properties: fruity

Starbursts were originally called Opal Fruits and were invented in the United Kingdom in 1960 and came to the U.S. in 1967. Strawberry, orange, lime, and lemon were the original flavors. Pink is a fan favorite, and it’s spawned dozens of homages—from a slushy drink at Taco Bell to cocktails.

#12. 3 Musketeers

- Win percentage: 67.6%

- Candy properties: chocolate, nougat, bar

Mars invented the 3 Musketeers bar in 1932. It consisted of individual minibars of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry nougat, which inspired the moniker 3 Musketeers. Due to the hiking costs of vanilla and strawberry during WWII, Mars switched the bar to be only chocolate flavored but kept the original name.

#11. Peanut M&M’s

- Win percentage: 69.5%

-Candy properties: chocolate, peanut

Peanut M&M’s made their debut in 1954, 15 years after the original M&M’s were launched. Initially, they were only available in tan. Ironically, candymaker Forrest Mars was allergic to peanuts.

#10. Nestle Butterfinger

- Win percentage: 70.7%

- Candy properties: chocolate, peanut, almond, bar

The moniker Butterfinger was submitted in a contest by a Chicago gentleman who described himself as a klutz. Otto Schnering, who invented the Baby Ruth candy, also invented Nestle Butterfinger.

#9. Peanut butter M&M’s

- Win percentage: 71.5%

- Candy properties: chocolate, peanut, almond

M&M’s added peanut butter to its roster of flavors in 1991. Although they are offered in the same colors as other M&M’s, since 2013 Peanut Butter M&M’s have been slightly smaller in size.

#8. Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces

- Win percentage: 72.9%

- Candy properties: chocolate, peanut, almond

Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces is a dream for fans of both Reese’s cups and Reese’s pieces. Each package contains two Reese’s cups and is gluten-free.

#7. Milky Way

- Win percentage: 73.1%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel, nougat, bar

The Milky Way candy bar was created in 1923 and was the first candy bar that was filled. When it was rolled out nationally in 1926, it came in two flavors: chocolate and vanilla. They were originally sold for a nickel each.

#6. Reese’s Pieces

- Win percentage: 73.4%

- Candy properties: peanut, almond

The original moniker for Reese’s Pieces was PB. You may be surprised to learn that Reese’s Pieces weren’t the first choice for E.T.’s favorite candy: M&M’s were. Despite their visual similarities to the latter, Reese’s Pieces don’t contain any chocolate.

#5. Snickers

- Win percentage: 76.7%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel, peanut, almond, nougat, bar

Snickers were invented in 1930 and named for a horse that belonged to Frank Mars. When they were first sold it, Snickers bars cost a nickel. If you flip your Snickers upside down, you will see the pattern of a conveyor belt used to transport the candies during packaging.

#4. Kit Kat

- Win percentage: 76.8%

- Candy properties: chocolate, crisped rice wafer, bar

Kit Kats were originally packaged as a box of chocolates. At some point in your life, you might have sung the jingle, “Gimme a break,” when thinking about a Kit Kat bar. Japan has more than 200 flavors of Kits Kats including miso, green tea, and soy sauce.

#3. Twix

- Win percentage: 81.6%

- Candy properties: chocolate, caramel, crisped rice wafer, bar

Twix hit the United States in 1979 after debuting in the United Kingdom in 1967. It is a fusion of twin and bix, which is British shorthand for biscuits, or cookies, as they are known in the States.

#2. Reese’s Miniatures

- Win percentage: 81.9%

- Candy properties: chocolate, peanut, almond

Good news for lovers of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: The mini version has just 36 calories per cup. But who can eat just one? Along with tossing into Halloween bags, the foil-wrapped treats are great for baking (without the wrap, of course) and sharing with guests.

#1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

- Win percentage: 84.2%

- Candy properties: chocolate, peanut, almond

Did you know the Halloween favorite sells 62% more than its closest competitor? Not only on Halloween, but on Valentine’s Day, Easter, and throughout the holiday seasons, 47% of all candy sold are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

