Drawing for second highest Powerball jackpot in history is tonight

Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.
Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.(WCAX)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high.

The drawing is Monday night. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.

The record-setting jackpot was more than $1.5 billion in January 2016.

