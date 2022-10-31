Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures

Earlier this year, protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest...
Earlier this year, protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their opposition known to South Dakota's near total abortion ban.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday.

Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.

“South Dakota has become the most restrictive state in the nation when it comes to reproductive freedom and people are angry,” Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, said. “Voters feel strongly that this is a decision the people should make, not the politicians.”

Dakotans for Health in a release stated that the organization will have 300 volunteers circulating petitions.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
As of Monday (Oct. 31) morning, the Palmer Gulch Wildfire is reportedly at 91 acres and 40...
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire

Latest News

Gas prices in South Dakota have dropped, but it is still quite expensive when compared to 2020.
While gas prices decline, consumers still feel the pressure
Recycling candy wrappers to prevent them from ending up in our landfill
Saving the Planet One Wrapper at a Time
Monday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of over $1 billion.
Drawing for second highest Powerball jackpot in history is tonight
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Nicole Heenan