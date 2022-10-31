An ordinary Rapid City home transforms into a haunted house, just for Halloween

An inflatable ghost outside a Rapid City home that sparked a friendly competition among...
An inflatable ghost outside a Rapid City home that sparked a friendly competition among neighbors.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year.

And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween.

Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween was helped along since her own daughter became obsessed with the holiday at a young age. What started as a pumpkin on the windowsill has transformed into a whole Halloween-themed haunted house and yard.

“We started decorating last year, pretty majorly, here at the house. And my neighbor across the street, Mariah, is just amazing. So, she started her own little decorating competition type thing, she said that I inspired her,” said Cava.

Cava also celebrates big for Halloween because she has three birthdays to celebrate; her dad and two brothers.

