Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019.

Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges.

The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her after visiting her at work in Rapid City. Prosecutors said he drove her to a house in Oglala where he held her captive for several days, beating and raping her repeatedly. She later turned up with severe injuries at a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Jesse Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, interstate domestic violence, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

His brother Dustin Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence. Federal kidnapping carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

