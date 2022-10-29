Mild weekend for Halloween plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of clouds will pass through the area Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few staying in the 50s. Any outdoor Halloween plans or events around the area should be nice!

Sunday will be similar temperature wise, but not many clouds in the sky, allowing for abundant sunshine!

Halloween itself will be very warm. Highs will be in the 60s for many with some near 70°! Mostly sunny skies are expected. During the trick-or-treat hours, temperatures will likely be in the 50s.

First of November will be very warm. Highs likely climbing into the lower 70s, which resembles a forecast you’d expect in early to mid June. Wednesday will stay warm with a strong southwest wind helping keep temperatures in the 60s for many.

A storm system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing rain and snow showers to the area. Cold air does not look to be too strong, which will allow for more rain at lower elevations. Accumulations look possible in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Thursday and similar for Friday.

