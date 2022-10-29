Mild weekend for Halloween plans

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of clouds will pass through the area Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few staying in the 50s. Any outdoor Halloween plans or events around the area should be nice!

Sunday will be similar temperature wise, but not many clouds in the sky, allowing for abundant sunshine!

Halloween itself will be very warm. Highs will be in the 60s for many with some near 70°! Mostly sunny skies are expected. During the trick-or-treat hours, temperatures will likely be in the 50s.

First of November will be very warm. Highs likely climbing into the lower 70s, which resembles a forecast you’d expect in early to mid June. Wednesday will stay warm with a strong southwest wind helping keep temperatures in the 60s for many.

A storm system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing rain and snow showers to the area. Cold air does not look to be too strong, which will allow for more rain at lower elevations. Accumulations look possible in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Thursday and similar for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
Participating in an election gives voters the power to shape their government.
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’

Latest News

Rapid City Forecastd
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
Warmer weather heading into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Normal Temperatures Today; Warmer Friday
Plenty of sunshine ahead