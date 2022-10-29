First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city.

St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.

Teacher Bert Bieber said, “As I was planning for the year I kind of came to the realization that this group of kids has not been out and about in our community as much, and when your teaching reading building background knowledge, having experiences these are all critical foundational skills.”

The class made several stops this afternoon including the Presidential Pawn, the top of the Hotel Alex Johnson, a beauty salon, and Main Street Square. The most important stop was Michael’s Clothing store where students brought $2 each so they could buy their pastors a tie in honor of pastor appreciation month.

Bieber made sure to include stops for businesses owned by members of the church, adding that children need to learn a sense of community at this age. “When children have a sense of community, they have a sense of security and a sense of belonging. And here we have come downtown to Rapid City, in a wonderful community where we’re visiting people that we know.”

