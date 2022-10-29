BHSU women’s hoops leaning on experience, leadership

Lost in first round of RMAC Tournament in 2021-22 season
Black Hills State women primed for big season
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State men’s basketball team may be getting all the attention after reaching the Final Four last season, but the Yellow Jackets women may be headed for a big year themselves. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Mark Nore to discuss what he expects out of his players this upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Participating in an election gives voters the power to shape their government.
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

Latest News

Rush 10-28
Rush lasso Mavericks in home-opening victory
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
O'Gorman Knights
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 2
Wall Eagles
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1