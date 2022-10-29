Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Closing arguments heard in 2019 kidnapping, sexual abuse case
Millions of people fled Ukraine to escape violence caused by the Russian invasion.
Rapid City organization works to bring Ukrainian refugees to Black Hills

Latest News

A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty 14 years after college student death
A wildfire is burning Saturday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness, southeast of Hill City.
Wildfire breaks out in Black Elk Wilderness
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms