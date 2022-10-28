Rapid City organization works to bring Ukrainian refugees to Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine sent millions of people fleeing from the country, some of them making their way to the U.S.

Thanks to Dream Design International, Inc. thousands of those refugees could find a home in the Mount Rushmore State. The organization is working to launch “Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce” in Rapid City. The program will help connect local sponsors with refugees and help them find work.

Bringing refugees into South Dakota can help fill the high number of job openings in the region.

”And the goal for bringing those refugees is humanitarian in nature number one. Number two is economic, which is to help our state with generating some labor force for the business that need a lot of workers,” said Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International.

While the sponsorship is a meaningful gesture, it can become costly, as sponsors are responsible for living expenses and local transportation for the refugees.

