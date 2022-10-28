Rapid City organization works to bring Ukrainian refugees to Black Hills

Millions of people fled Ukraine to escape violence caused by the Russian invasion.
Millions of people fled Ukraine to escape violence caused by the Russian invasion.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine sent millions of people fleeing from the country, some of them making their way to the U.S.

Thanks to Dream Design International, Inc. thousands of those refugees could find a home in the Mount Rushmore State. The organization is working to launch “Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce” in Rapid City. The program will help connect local sponsors with refugees and help them find work.

Bringing refugees into South Dakota can help fill the high number of job openings in the region.

”And the goal for bringing those refugees is humanitarian in nature number one. Number two is economic, which is to help our state with generating some labor force for the business that need a lot of workers,” said Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International.

While the sponsorship is a meaningful gesture, it can become costly, as sponsors are responsible for living expenses and local transportation for the refugees.

For more information on donating click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Participating in an election gives voters the power to shape their government.
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’
Noem rallied her supporters to express the importance of getting people to vote this midterm...
Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears

Latest News

Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
The ski swap is an annual fundraiser for Ski For Light.
Need skis? Donate to the visually or mobility impaired this weekend
Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open through Halloween.
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the corn maze, pumpkin patch
Doctors and artists come together to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again.
Doctors and artists come together to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again