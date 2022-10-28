Preparations continue for the coming winter in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season.

City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew has been out clearing the streets and catch basins of leaves so that when it does eventually snow in Rapid City, leaves and snow will not clog any drains.

This year the road-clearing crew is working with 50 pieces of equipment, including a new 2,000-gallon pre-treat system that they acquired just this year. Depending on the predicted severity of the snowstorm, crews will head out up to three days before the event and pre-treat the streets, main lines, hills, and bridges. The main priorities are emergency routes, main lines, hills, and schools stating that “We hope for the best and get ready for the worst,” Pfeifle said.

As for salt, approximately 10,000 tons in granular form is stored for the season.

Pfeifle wanted to remind the public to not crowd the plows. “As much as we try to mark the plows with lights, markers, and everything else ... you just can’t see,” he said. Safety for his crew as well as the public is his number one concern. “I’m sure your boss or anybody’s spouse would rather you be late for work than get in a wreck,” Pfeifle added.

