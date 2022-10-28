Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1

Wall advances to semifinals, Hot Springs surprises Aberdeen Roncalli
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite facing a difficult opponent in the Bon Homme Cavaliers, the top-seeded Wall Eagles survived their quarterfinal matchup on their home field. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison delivered another major statement win, shutting down Aberdeen Roncalli. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in a special Thursday night edition of the Friday Night Hike.

