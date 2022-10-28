Closing arguments heard in 2019 kidnapping, sexual abuse case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The events allegedly occurred back in July of 2019.

A 21 year old woman alleged that Jesse Sierra kidnapped her after visiting her at work in Rapid City.

Prosecutors say he then drove her to a house in Oglala, where he held her captive for several days, repeatedly beat and raped her, until she turned up with severe injuries to a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Sierra is charged on several counts, ranging from kidnapping, to aggravated sexual abuse.

His brother Dustin, is also charged on counts of aiding and abetting, and interstate domestic violence.

Defense attorneys said in their closing arguments that Wolfe’s story doesn’t add up.

The prosecution pleaded with the jury to use common sense in regard to the evidence. and convict Jesse Sierra on all of the counts.

They also said Dustin could have put a stop to it. but chose not to.

The lawyer for Dustin Sierra said there’s no evidence to tie his client to the crimes.

The jury is now deliberating the case. and could soon have a verdict.

