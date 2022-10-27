Warmer weather heading into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies overnight with lows in the 30s for many. A few could drop into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday with a few clouds moving in through the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer as highs are going to soar into the 60s for many.

We keep temperatures in the 60s over the weekend for much of the area. A few spots could drop into the 50s. Partly cloudy skies are likely Saturday with sunny skies on Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week as high temperatures stay mild. Many in the 60s and even a few in the 70s, especially Tuesday. The storm system we’re watching for the end of next week has disappeared. ‘Tis the season! We will still watch and see how it unfolds but there doesn’t seem to be a threat to our region as of now. Temperatures look to be in the 50s with the absence of a storm system.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.