‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD

South Dakota is starting to see a slow uptick in COVID, flu, and RSV cases.
South Dakota is starting to see a slow uptick in COVID, flu, and RSV cases.(KOTA KEVN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer.

Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.

“We’re seeing those three viruses spike right now across the country. Luckily, we haven’t seen that here, but we have seen an indication that numbers are ticking up for both Iifluenza and RSV and COVID,” said Monument Health’s director of infection prevention control, Ty White.

Monument Health in Rapid City is encouraging community members to take early precautions in order to keep a low infection rate in the state.

”In addition to getting vaccinated, we can also do other things to help prevent illness in general so all respiratory viruses. One is washing our hands, coughing into our shoulder, or using a tissue, trying to avoid other people that are sick, or if you’re sick please stay home,” said White

According to the CDC, in the first week of this month, nearly 5,000 tests came back positive for RSV nationwide, along with more than 4,000 clinical lab cases of the flu.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Periodically, the RCPD will post videos discussing issues affecting your neighborhood.
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries
DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane.
Investigation into Noem’s use of state airplane ends

Latest News

Noem rallied her supporters to express the importance of getting people to vote this midterm...
Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
A Republican and Democrat are vying for the right to run South Dakota’s State Treasurer office.
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
With only 13-days and counting until election day South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a...
Spearfish rally encouraging people to vote