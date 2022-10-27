Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote.

The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.

”Listen these elections are important, and they have huge consequences, and it takes an informed public to make wise decisions all the time,” said Noem. “I don’t think people even realize the number of decisions I make every day.”

After the Spearfish rally, she headed to the Deadwood Mountain Grand for a town hall event.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting is currently under way.

