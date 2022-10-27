Getting a pet reptile? Make sure you do your homework

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having snakes in your house usually calls for the exterminator but Twyla Robbins of Rapid City keeps them in her hands while watching a movie.

Robbins has over 75 snakes in her house in all different colors. She raises and sells corn snakes and different kinds of lizards like geckos and bearded dragons. Robbins says when she was a kid catching snakes was a hobby, but now she knows how to handle her reptile pets, and suggests you do your research before you add a critter to your home.

“Leopard geckos are super friendly, super easy to keep, as well as corn snakes. But then chameleons and different things need higher humidity levels and different requirements. So just do your research and ask the breeder if you’re getting something from a breeder. And just make sure you get all your research done before you take one home because many times, you’ll want to have the habitat set up and doing really well before you even put the creature in the habitat,” said Robbins, who owns K.O. Corns.

This Saturday, 12 vendors will be at the Central States Fairgrounds selling reptiles and educating people about the sometimes-scary creatures. They will be at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

