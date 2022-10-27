Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
Periodically, the RCPD will post videos discussing issues affecting your neighborhood.
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries
Some people might find themselves paying more on their gas utility this year.
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane.
Investigation into Noem’s use of state airplane ends

Latest News

Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
Looking for a way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs? National Prescription Take-Back Day is coming up.
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Prosecutors take charge of probe into Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting
Biological attacks can cause mass fear and sow social disruption.
Biodefense measures can help prepare for another pandemic
Participating in an election gives voters the power to shape their government.
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down