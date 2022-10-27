Cooking with Eric - Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Here is a healthy one-pot meal full of flavor and healthy ingredients. The canned pumpkin adds a creamy texture that makes this dish special.

First, in a tablespoon of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté 1 large, chopped onion and 1 chopped poblano pepper until softened. Add 4 minced garlic cloves, then add 1 1/2 tablespoons good chili powder and 2 teaspoons of cumin. Sprinkle in a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper.

When onion is translucent, add 1/2 cup dry white wine. Cook until half of the liquid evaporates. Then add a can of diced tomatoes, undrained along with a can each of chickpeas and black beans, drained and rinsed, and a can of pumpkin puree. Be sure not to buy pumpkin pie filling. Stir to combine then add 1 cup vegetable broth and 1/4 cup tomato paste. And then 1 cup of frozen corn kernels that have been thawed. Bring to a boil them cover and simmer 15 minutes.

Just before serving, add 1/4 cup chopped cilantro or parsley, and the zest and juice of one lime. Serve with additional lime wedges, if desird.

