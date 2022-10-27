Celebrating National American Beer Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community.

According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries that produce beer in the United States. They range in size from industry giants small brew-pubs and microbreweries.

In addition to their traditional beers, Hay Camp also makes non-alcoholic drinks such as their own Root Beer.

As for celebrating today, Hay Camp has a suggestion.

“That’s going to be the Centennial Trail IPA, it’s an American Style IPA, so that’s going to be the best beer to celebrate today. If you want to grab one to go you can get those in four packs or you can come down and enjoy one at the tap room.” Ben Peck, Distribution Quality Consultant.

Whether you drink alcohol or not Hay Camp Brewing Co has options for everyone.

