Thrivent has month-long pajama drive for foster children

Thrivent is hosting it's second annual pajama drive to collect pajamas for children in foster care.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the temperature drops, children in foster care are lacking one thing to help them through the winter, pajamas. One Rapid City association is asking the community to help. Thrivent’s Huether Associates is holding their second annual pajama drive. and this year for every pair of pajamas donated they will donate a pair as well.

They will accept anywhere from gently used to brand new pajamas for the kids, in sizes newborn to extra large. The idea is to give pajamas to the community in need, specifically, children in foster care.

”So what we’re doing is a pajama match. So every pajama we receive we are also going to be purchasing one to give to the association and then we’re also doing a match with monetary donations with a QR code. For every two dollars, we receive we’ll be giving another dollar, up to three thousand, to go to Black Hills Foster Parents Association,” says Myles Huether, Thrivent’s financial advisor.

The drive begins Nov. 1 and lasts the whole month. Donations are accepted at Thrivent Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thrivent is located at 2210 Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City.

