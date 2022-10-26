Plenty of sunshine ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. A few showers are possible before midnight. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s for many, with a few others in the 40s. Warmer air moves in Friday with highs in the 60s for many. Temperatures over the weekend will stay near 60° before returning into the mid 60s on Halloween. Temperatures by trick-or-treating time will be in the 50s in Rapid City and 40s for others.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be near normal across the area. Thursday and Friday will feature cooler temperatures along with the chance of some moisture.

Models are still hinting at a storm system impacting the plains late next week. They’re much more disorganized today than they were yesterday, but it is something we will continue to talk about going forward.

