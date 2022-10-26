Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citing a shortage of fuels across South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order allowing truckers to spend more time behind the wheel as they make deliveries.

This 30-day order exempts deliver of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, and anhydrous ammonia from federal motor carrier regulations regarding drivers’ hours of service. The waiver, according to a release from the governor’s office, is supposed to address reports of supply shortages. Some reasons given are increased needs of harvest and preparation for winter.

The order expires at midnight, Nov. 25. You can see the executive order here.

The governor’s office stressed that allowing drivers to exceed time requirements doesn’t permit companies to require or allow fatigued drivers to make delivers.

